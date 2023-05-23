Former employee of youth camp near London facing historic sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a man from Minneapolis, Minn., faces multiple charges over alleged sexual assaults from his time at a youth camp near London, Ont., over two decades ago.

Police say the 48-year-old was employed at a Youth Leadership Camp near London in 1997, where he met the female victim.

According to police, the man visited the woman in Ottawa in 1998, where the alleged sexual assaults began. Police add the alleged assaults continued in the subsequent years the victim attended the camp until 2001. The camp moved to Orillia during this time.

The 48-year-old faces two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference with a person under 16.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday.

Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse unit says investigators believe there could be other victims. The suspect worked at the camp between 1996 and 2005.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).