Crime

An online relationship results in fraud charges: Wellington OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 23, 2023 7:30 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
An Innisfil woman has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation in Fergus.

Wellington County OPP were informed by a resident who met someone online in June 2021.

Investigators say the person and the resident appeared to have developed a relationship. They say the person asked the resident for money several times over the course of the relationship.

Investigators say between November 2021 and July 2022, around $150,000 was taken from the resident’s bank account without the resident’s consent.

The investigation led to charges for a 20-year-old woman. She will be in a Guelph courtroom on June 20.

Guelph NewsFraudGuelph crimewellington county oppInnisfil Womanonline relationshipFergus resident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

