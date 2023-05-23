An online relationship results in fraud charges: Wellington OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Innisfil woman has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation in Fergus.

Wellington County OPP were informed by a resident who met someone online in June 2021.

Investigators say the person and the resident appeared to have developed a relationship. They say the person asked the resident for money several times over the course of the relationship.

Investigators say between November 2021 and July 2022, around $150,000 was taken from the resident’s bank account without the resident’s consent.

The investigation led to charges for a 20-year-old woman. She will be in a Guelph courtroom on June 20.