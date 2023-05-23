Gunshots fired at Georgina, Ont. home during unsuccessful break-in: police

Police are seeking suspects after an attempted home invasion was reported in Georgina, Ont.
York Regional Police said on Tuesday, just after 2 a.m., officers were called to a home on Lake Drive South.
Officers said two male suspects were allegedly attempting to get into the home and had fired shots at the house.
According to police, the suspects were unsuccessful and did not gain entry into the home.
They fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police said.
“The suspects are described as males wearing masks and black clothing,” police said in a news release.
Police believe this was a targeted incident.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
