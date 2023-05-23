Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gunshots fired at Georgina, Ont. home during unsuccessful break-in: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 2:57 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking suspects after an attempted home invasion was reported in Georgina, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday, just after 2 a.m., officers were called to a home on Lake Drive South.

Officers said two male suspects were allegedly attempting to get into the home and had fired shots at the house.

According to police, the suspects were unsuccessful and did not gain entry into the home.

They fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police said.

Trending Now

“The suspects are described as males wearing masks and black clothing,” police said in a news release.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYRPattempted break inAttempted Home InvasionGeorgina crimecrime georginalake drive south
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers