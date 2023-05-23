Senior faces child porn charges in Barrie, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Barrie, Ont., senior is facing child pornography charges following an investigation, police say.

On May 3, members of the Barrie Police Service internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant seizing numerous computer devices. As a result, on May 12 Barrie police say a 70-year-old Barrie man was arrested and is now facing charges of accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police allege the accused used the internet to access and upload images and videos of child pornography.

The male was held for bail and released the same day with several conditions and a future court date.

Tips on how to stay safe on social media are available on the Barrie police website.