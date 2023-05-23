Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Senior faces child porn charges in Barrie, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 4:38 pm
Barrie Police car stock image. View image in full screen
Barrie Police car stock image. By Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Barrie, Ont., senior is facing child pornography charges following an investigation, police say.

On May 3, members of the Barrie Police Service internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant seizing numerous computer devices. As a result, on May 12 Barrie police say a 70-year-old Barrie man was arrested and is now facing charges of accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police allege the accused used the internet to access and upload images and videos of child pornography.

Trending Now

The male was held for bail and released the same day with several conditions and a future court date.

Tips on how to stay safe on social media are available on the Barrie police website.

More on Crime
Child PornographyBarrieBarrie PoliceChild PornpornographyBarrie Child PornBarrie pornchild abucesexual abuce
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers