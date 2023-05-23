Woman on life-support following shooting in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in Kamloops.

The shooting of a woman in her 30s was reported to police just after 6 p.m., in the 800 block of Valhalla Drive.

Emergency services transported the woman to the hospital, where police said she remains on life-support.

Multiple front-line officers and support units attended the area immediately in response.

RCMP said officers will remain on Valhalla Drive while investigators canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and security footage, and work to execute a search warrant on a residence.

“At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and the parties involved, known to each other,” said Sgt. Nestor Baird of the serious crime unit, which has conduct of the investigation.

“Police have been in contact with the victim’s family and are requesting their privacy be respected.”

Residents in the area are requested to please check their security and dash cameras to see if they captured anything that may be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information is asked to contact police by calling the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and referencing file 2023-17869.