Crime

3 injured, 9 arrested after shooting at Georgetown residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 11:06 am
Halton regional police are investigating a shooting at a Georgetown, Ont., on Winston Churchill Boulevard on May 22, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Halton regional police are investigating a shooting at a Georgetown, Ont., on Winston Churchill Boulevard on May 22, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Several people were arrested and three ended up in hospital following a shooting in Georgetown, Ont., late Monday night.

Halton police say shots were fired sometime around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Guelph Street.

One person was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds from that scene, the Halton Regional Police Service says.

Two others also ended up at the Georgetown Hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds a short time later.

Investigators say all three males injured were involved in the same shooting and in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Four people were arrested in connection with the occurrence after being stopped by police in a vehicle located not far from the shooting.

Five more were also arrested late Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and the HRPS is seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

halton police Halton Region Georgetown Winston Churchill Boulevard Georgetown shooting Guelph Street georgetown hospital shooting in georgetown
