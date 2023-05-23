Burt Block Party goes country with Brett Kissel announcement

Send this page to someone via email

The Burton Cummings Theatre in downtown Winnipeg will be going country with its latest block party announcement.

The historic theatre is bringing award-winning country star Brett Kissel to its fifth Burt Block Party night of the summer on Friday, Aug. 18.

Kissel, who has topped the Canadian country charts multiple times in the past decade, with hits like Drink About Me, and A Few Good Stories, will be joined at the outdoor event by fellow Juno-winners the James Barker Band.

🎫 Tickets on sale Friday! https://t.co/A0EHPfKcDb pic.twitter.com/DGSwZvzGlR — The Burt (@theburtwpg) May 23, 2023

Four block party concerts, which will each see around 4,000 music fans gathered outdoors in front of the Burt between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue, have already been announced.

Aug. 11 features Ontario indie rockers The Strumbellas and Stars, with local openers Novillero. Things get considerably heavier the next day, which features the likes of Billy Talent, local hardcore icons Comeback Kid, The Flatliners, and Miesha and The Spanks.

The other two previously announced events are more in the retro and classic rock vein, with Glass Tiger, A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, and Spoons on Aug. 19, plus Cheap Trick and Trooper on Aug. 20.