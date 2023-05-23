Menu

Entertainment

Burt Block Party goes country with Brett Kissel announcement

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 11:36 am
Brett Kissel performs a drive-in concert in Edmonton, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Brett Kissel performs a drive-in concert in Edmonton, Saturday, June 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Burton Cummings Theatre in downtown Winnipeg will be going country with its latest block party announcement.

The historic theatre is bringing award-winning country star Brett Kissel to its fifth Burt Block Party night of the summer on Friday, Aug. 18.

Kissel, who has topped the Canadian country charts multiple times in the past decade, with hits like Drink About Me, and A Few Good Stories, will be joined at the outdoor event by fellow Juno-winners the James Barker Band.

Four block party concerts, which will each see around 4,000 music fans gathered outdoors in front of the Burt between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue, have already been announced.

Aug. 11 features Ontario indie rockers The Strumbellas and Stars, with local openers Novillero. Things get considerably heavier the next day, which features the likes of Billy Talent, local hardcore icons Comeback Kid, The Flatliners, and Miesha and The Spanks.

Trending Now

The other two previously announced events are more in the retro and classic rock vein, with Glass Tiger, A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, and Spoons on Aug. 19, plus Cheap Trick and Trooper on Aug. 20.

Click to play video: 'Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg this summer'
Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg this summer

 

Country MusicBrett KisselWinnipeg musicBurton Cummings TheatreJames Barker Bandblock partiesburt block party
