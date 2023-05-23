Russian minister dies after falling ill on flight from Cuba

Send this page to someone via email

A Russian minister died this weekend of an unknown illness during a flight home to Russia, marking the latest mysterious death of a prominent Russian figure since the start of the Ukraine war.

Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, died on Saturday as he was returning from a government trip to Cuba, the ministry announced in a brief press release.

Kucherenko “became ill on the plane,” the ministry wrote, causing the plane to make an emergency stop in the Russian town of Mineralnye Vody.

There, “doctors tried to help, but they failed to save” the deputy minister, the release states. No other details were given. The ministry offered condolences to Kucherenko’s friends and family.

According to state-run broadcaster Zvezda, Kucherenko’s family believes his death may be related to a heart condition, but an official forensic examination is set to take place on Wednesday. In a Telegram post published shortly after Kucherenko’s death, independent Russian journalist Roman Super shared details of a conversation he had with the deputy minister in early 2022.

Super fled Russia for security reasons, he claims, which Kucherenko encouraged him to do after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

“Save yourself and your family. Leave as soon as possible,” Kucherenko allegedly told the journalist. “In a year you won’t recognize Russia at all.”

Super asked the deputy minister if he planned to flee Russia as well at the outbreak of the war. Kucherenko said it would be impossible for him to leave.

“It is no longer possible to do so. They take away our passports,” the post reads.

Kucherenko reportedly added that no country in the world would be willing to take in a Russian deputy minister “after this fascist invasion.”

“I drink antidepressants and tranquilizers at the same time. Handfuls. And it doesn’t help much,” Kucherenko was quoted as saying when asked how he was handling the situation in Russia.

“I hardly sleep. I feel terrible. We are all taken hostage,” he said. “Nobody can say anything. Otherwise, we are immediately crushed like aphids.”

CNN, citing an investigation by independent outlet IStories, reported that some senior Russia officials tried to quit their posts but were not allowed to. A Russian government spokesperson has dismissed the report as a hoax.

Kucherenko is survived by his wife, pop singer Diana Gurtskaya, and their teenage son.

Kucherenko is far from the first Russian elite to meet a mysterious end since the Ukraine war started. Many of the people who died had reportedly spoken out about the war.

In February, a top Russian defence official was found dead after apparently falling from the 16th floor of a highrise apartment in St. Petersburg.

Marina Yankina, 58, had been the head of finance and procurement for the Russian Defence Ministry’s Western Military District, one of five arms of the Russian armed forces.

Located in western Russia, the Western Military District has suffered some of the heaviest losses in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

At least a dozen others have also died:

