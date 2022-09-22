Top Russian aviation expert dies after reportedly ‘falling down’ stairs

Send this page to someone via email

The former head of a Russian aviation research university died on Wednesday, with Russian media reporting that the prominent educator fell down numerous flights of stairs on the institute’s grounds.

The Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI) announced the death of Anatoly Gerashchenko, 72, in a press release, characterizing his death “as a result of an accident.”

Russian newspaper Izvestia, citing an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko “fell from a great height, flying (down) several flights of stairs.”

Medics pronounced Gerashchenko dead at the scene, according to the report.

Gerashchenko had worked for MAI for 45 years, according to the university, and had served as its rector for eight years before retiring in 2015. Both Izvestia and state-controlled news service RIA Novosti reported that Gerashchenko was serving as an adviser to the current rector when he died.

Story continues below advertisement

The institute called Gerashchenko’s death “a colossal loss” for the university, as well as for “the scientific and pedagogical community.”

Gerashchenko had earned many top state accolades for his work, including a first-class Order of Merit for the Fatherland and an Order of Honour. During his career, he published more than 100 scientific articles and help MAI gain the status of national research university in 2009, while he was rector.

In 2010, MAI ranked first among universities whose graduates are “most in demand by enterprises and organizations of the defence industry,” according to the institute’s press release.

The university announced that a commission is being formed to investigate Gerashchenko’s death, made up of representatives from MAI, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science and the State Labour Inspectorate in Moscow.

Gerashchenko’s untimely death follows a long line of prominent Russians who have died under mysterious circumstances this year.

Most recently, Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, editor-in-chief of major state newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, died “suddenly” after appearing to suffer a stroke last Wednesday, according to an initial medical examination.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kremlin called his passing “a great loss to Russian journalism.”

Sungorkin’s death came just four days after another Russian elite, Ivan Pechorin, an energy executive, died after he fell overboard from a speed boat on Sept. 10.

4:53 Russia hints at nuclear action as the war in Ukraine intensifies Russia hints at nuclear action as the war in Ukraine intensifies

Before those two deaths, numerous other Russian oligarchs had died suspiciously this year:

Advertisement