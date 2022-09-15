Top Russian editor allegedly dies of stroke after ‘suffocating’ on business trip

Send this page to someone via email

Another prominent member of Russian society has died, the latest in a string of mysterious deaths among top businessmen and oligarchs in the embattled country.

Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, editor-in-chief of major state newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, died “suddenly” after appearing to “suffocate,” according to the newspaper he used to helm.

The Kremlin confirmed the death Wednesday, calling his passing “a great loss to Russian journalism.”

Sungorkin was in Primorye, in Russia’s far east, gathering material for an upcoming book and accompanied by his colleague Leonid Zakharov, when he died.

“It happened absolutely suddenly, nothing foreshadowed,” Zakharov wrote of the incident on Wednesday. “We were in the village of Roshchino. We were driving. We were already making our way towards Khabarovsk. We planned to get there in the evening today, and from there to Moscow. All was good.”

Zakharov says that Sungorkin suggested they take a break and “find a beautiful place somewhere … for lunch” just before going into medical distress.

“Three minutes later, Vladimir Nikolaevich began to suffocate. We took him out into the fresh air. He was already unconscious,” Zakharov wrote. “The doctor who did the initial examination said that … apparently, it was a stroke. But this is the initial conclusion.”

Komsomolskaya Pravda was founded in 1925 as the official voice of the Central Committee of the Komsomol, the communist youth league. It is a pro-Kremlin publication that has been described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s favourite paper.

Sungorkin had been working as the paper’s editor-in-chief and CEO since 1997. He was sanctioned by the European Commission in April after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Sungorkin’s death comes just four days after another Russian elite, Ivan Pechorin, an energy executive, died under mysterious circumstances after he fell overboard from a speed boat Saturday night.

Before those two deaths this week, numerous other Russian oligarchs had died suspiciously in this year alone:

