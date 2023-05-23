Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people sent to hospital after ‘serious’ crash on the Linc in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 10:11 am
Hamilton police investigate a serious crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway May 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigate a serious crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway May 23, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were sent to hospital after a crash Tuesday morning on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway near Upper Gage Avenue in Hamilton.

Paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 70s, was sent to a trauma centre in critical condition with life-altering injuries.

Another person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The two-vehicle crash, which involved a motorcycle, shut down all lanes on the Linc for a half hour before eastbound lanes were cleared just after 9 a.m., according to Hamilton police.

Westbound lanes between Dartnall and Upper Gage Avenue are expected to be closed well into Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure'
Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure
Hamilton PoliceHamilton ParamedicsMVCHamilton crashHamilton collisionLincoln Alexander ParkwayUpper Gage Avenuemotor vehcile collisionupper gagecrash on the linc
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers