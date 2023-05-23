2 people sent to hospital after ‘serious’ crash on the Linc in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital after a crash Tuesday morning on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway near Upper Gage Avenue in Hamilton.

Paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 70s, was sent to a trauma centre in critical condition with life-altering injuries.

Another person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The two-vehicle crash, which involved a motorcycle, shut down all lanes on the Linc for a half hour before eastbound lanes were cleared just after 9 a.m., according to Hamilton police.

Westbound lanes between Dartnall and Upper Gage Avenue are expected to be closed well into Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

