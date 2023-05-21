1 person dead after collision just outside Calgary

See more sharing options

One person is dead after a collision just outside of Calgary early Sunday morning.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the crash happened south on 6 Mile Coulee Road at Range Road 40 in the Tsuut’ina Nation.

The RCMP said the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service was dispatched to the incident.

Parts of the road are expected to remain closed for some time while a traffic reconstructionist investigates. Detours are in place.

More to come…