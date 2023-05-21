Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police add to description of suspect in serious April 19 assault

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 12:27 pm
a composite sketch of a suspect in an April 19 2023 assault.
Winnipeg police have updated the description of a suspect in an April 19 assault.
Winnipeg police have updated a description of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault on April 19.

They now believe the suspect was wearing red slip-on sandals.

The suspect is described as:

  • man in his 40s-50s
  • thin build
  • shaggy reddish salt/pepper hair and beard
  • blue eyes
  • decayed/stained teeth

Police said a man jumped into a car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Portage Avenue at 4:45 p.m. and began attacking a woman in her 40s. She was able to exit the vehicle, but he followed her and threw her to the ground. He fled toward Broadway Avenue after a passerby shouted at him.

Police are asking anyone who may have vehicle or surveillance footage of the incident or the surrounding area to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

-with files from Global’s Sam Thompson

