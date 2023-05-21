Winnipeg police add to description of suspect in serious April 19 assault

Winnipeg police have updated a description of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault on April 19.
They now believe the suspect was wearing red slip-on sandals.
The suspect is described as:
- man in his 40s-50s
- thin build
- shaggy reddish salt/pepper hair and beard
- blue eyes
- decayed/stained teeth
Police said a man jumped into a car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Portage Avenue at 4:45 p.m. and began attacking a woman in her 40s. She was able to exit the vehicle, but he followed her and threw her to the ground. He fled toward Broadway Avenue after a passerby shouted at him.
Police are asking anyone who may have vehicle or surveillance footage of the incident or the surrounding area to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-with files from Global’s Sam Thompson
