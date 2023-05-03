Winnipeg cops seek suspect in random afternoon assault of woman in parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping someone in Winnipeg will recognize the description of a suspect connected to a serious assault last month.

The incident took place on the afternoon of April 19, when a woman in her 40s was getting into her car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Portage Avenue.

Police said a man suddenly jumped into the car with her and started attacking her, and although she was able to escape his grasp, the man threw her on the ground outside and continued the assault — stopping only when a passerby shouted at him.

He took off eastbound toward Broadway.

The suspect is described as in his 40s or 50s, with a thin build, shaggy reddish salt-and-pepper coloured hair and beard, blue eyes, and stained/decayed teeth.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).

Police are also looking for any surveillance footage — from cameras at a business, residence, or in a vehicle, that may have captured anything around the time of the assault, 4:45 p.m.