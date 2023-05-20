Massive blaze at Winnipeg apartment block displaces up to 180 people, sends firefighter to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A massive fire at a Winnipeg apartment block has forced up to 180 residents from their home.

The fire broke out at the four-storey apartment building on Quail Ridge Road just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Crews battled the blaze using hand lines and aerial ladders and were able to extinguish it just after 9 p.m.

Everyone was able to self-evacuate, but one firefighter was injured and taken to hospital in stable condition.

There are approximately 45 suites in the building, and the city’s emergency social services team is on scene and working with the Canadian Red Cross to assist the residents in finding a temporary spot to go.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, but the building sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage.