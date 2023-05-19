Brampton man charged in connection with grandparent scam in York Region, police say

See more sharing options

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a grandparent scam investigation in York Region, police say.

York Regional Police said officers launched an investigation in March after four people reported that they had fallen victim to an alleged grandparent scam.

“The victims had all received calls requesting money to help a grandchild or relative who was in jail or in legal trouble,” police said in a news release.

“After the victims got the money, the suspect attended their location to pick it up.”

Officers said 51-year-old Aaron Hewitt from Brampton was arrested.

Aaron Hewitt, 51, of Brampton has been charged in connection with a grandparent scam.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, extortion, conspiracy, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Investigators believe there are a “number of other victims” who have not yet reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.