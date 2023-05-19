Halifax-area students skip class in support of striking school workers

Send this page to someone via email

There is still no sign that school support workers might be back in the classroom anytime soon. Another walkout was staged in the Halifax region on Friday.

Supporters say school is not the same as long as the 1,800 staff members are on strike including Educational Program Assistants (EPAs), support workers, and pre-primary teachers.

Organizer Teagan Archer-Perrell says she called on students to skip class to stand in solidarity with kids and workers who cannot attend school during the strike.

She wanted to give families the opportunity to show their support.

“Really just to try to drum up a conversation,” says Archer-Perrell, “Showing that the parents who are not directly impacted by this still care and they see what we see.”

View image in full screen Grade 6 student Thane Day (center) skips school to support striking workers. He’s joined by the solidarity day organizer Teagan Archer-Perrell, who stands to his right. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Her six-year-old son has non-verbal autism and has not been in class since workers took to the picket lines over a week ago.

“There have been some offers for like an hour here or there, but it’s just not suitable,” explains Archer-Perrell. “Unfortunately, until the strike is resolved, we are at home.”

One group of students walked an hour from Ross Road School to the picket line set up outside Cole Harbour High. They say they wanted to show their support for everyone impacted.

“Some kids are missing out because they don’t have EPAs to support them, and trips are being cancelled because there is no one there for them,” says Grade 9 student Alayna Tufts-Hines. “It’s rough for everybody.”

“Every Wednesday for the French Grade 9s we all go down and play with the little kids in pre-primary but we haven’t been able to,” adds student Mayah Giddings.

They estimate up to 50 kids in grades 7 through 9 made the trek to the picket line.

Educational Program Assistant (EPA) Jeanine Mumford was joined by her two sons. Her youngest also skipped class to be by her side.

“It makes my heart smile,” she says. “Just to know they are here to support us.”

Mumford says it has been hard to be on strike because she loves her job. She has been an EPA for 28 years. She also struggles with ADHD and says that the diagnosis guides her work and helps her connect with her students.

“I know myself how I struggled in school,” says Mumford. “This job helps me because I can identify with the kids. It is also beneficial because it allowed me to be a full-time mom while raising my two children as a single mother.

“We just need to advocate for these kids.”

View image in full screen Educational Program Assistant Jeanine Mumford stands with her sons on the picket line outside Cole Harbour High School. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Grade 6 student Thane Day wanted to show his support on the picket line. He held a sign in the air, which read, “I’m standing here for a friend who can’t go to school.”

“Honestly, it’s kind of sad he can’t get an actual education and the rest of us can,” says Day.

He also wanted to support his mom and siblings. His youngest sister attends pre-primary, but can’t due to the strike.

Archer-Perrell says she’s happy with the turnout.

“It feels really good to know that other people view my child as valuable and his education as valuable as theirs,” she says.

In a statement, the province says the last time the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and CUPE bargained was May 9 with a conciliator’s assistance.

The job action began the next day.

“The union asked for three things — common table bargaining, alignment of agreement dates, and wage parity across the province — and the employers, with the support of the Province, delivered on each one,” says Communications Director Andrew Preeper of Labour Relations.

Preeper says the seven other regions in the province, as well as the French school board, accepted the deal.

“The Halifax Local rejected the agreement and is asking for wage and other increases beyond what the tentative agreement contained,” says the statement.

“CUPE Halifax Local’s asks would undo the wage parity, giving a significant advantage over their own membership across the province.”