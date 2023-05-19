14-year-old boy charged in connection with Brampton armed robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on May 18, two suspects allegedly entered a retail store near the area of Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard.

Police said one of the suspects was allegedly armed with a handgun and demanded money.

Officers said the suspects fled the area on foot with a quantity of stolen cash.

According to police, the employees were not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police said hours later, a suspect was located in the Kings Cross Road area.

“After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without incident,” police said in a news release.

According to police, officers allegedly recovered a replica handgun and “offence-related property” from the robbery during the arrest.

Police said the accused has been charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm and disguise with intent.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing. The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.