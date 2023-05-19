Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged after allegedly yelling anti-Semitic slurs at family

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 1:49 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say a 34-year-old man is facing charges in relation to a hate-motivated harassment investigation.

Police said on Sunday, a family was harassed and followed by a man in the Bloor and Church streets area.

Investigators allege the man reportedly yelled anti-Semitic slurs at them.

Police said after consultation with the force’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as hate motivated.

Offices were able to identify the suspect and arrested him.

Police have charged 34-year-old Michael Park with four counts of criminal harassment.

