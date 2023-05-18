SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Cache Creek flooding: Evacuation order lifted for 78 properties in mobile home park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Cache Creek evacuation order expands'
Cache Creek evacuation order expands
WATCH: With temperatures into the mid-30s in the forecast, concern is growing over the flood danger in Cache Creek. Catherine Urquhart has the latest, including an expansion of an evacuation order – May 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of dozens of evacuated homes in a trailer park in flood-stricken Cache Creek, B.C., have been given the green light to head home.

The village notified residents of 78 properties in the Sage and Sands Mobile Home Park at 701 Trans Canada Hwy. that water levels on the Boneparte River had receded enough to lift an evacuation order as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

“A ginormous THANK YOU to BC Wildfire personnel who came at literally a moment’s notice on Thursday night to help fortify the dyke and safeguard the park and its residents,” the village said in an update to residents.

Click to play video: 'Record temperatures accelerate spring snow melt'
Record temperatures accelerate spring snow melt

“The water level in the river continues to decline slowly. We have been downgraded from Flood Warning to Flood Watch by the Province, but the river continues to run high and fast.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

All properties in the park remain under an evacuation alert, village officials added.

Three homes involved in the flooding have been deemed to be unlivable as they are now, according to the update.

The parts of the community south of the Trans-Canada Highway bridge also remains under a boil water advisory and Stage 4 water restrictions due to a leak detected in the village’s water mains last weekend.

Cache Creek originally issued evacuation orders for about 300 residents on May 9.

Most of the remainder of those properties were downgraded to evacuation alerts on Sunday and Monday.

More on BC
More on Canada
BC FloodingBC FloodsEvacuation OrderBC Floodcache creekflood evacuationcache creek floodflood evacuation orderboneparte river
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers