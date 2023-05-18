Cache Creek flooding: Evacuation order lifted for 78 properties in mobile home park

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of dozens of evacuated homes in a trailer park in flood-stricken Cache Creek, B.C., have been given the green light to head home.

The village notified residents of 78 properties in the Sage and Sands Mobile Home Park at 701 Trans Canada Hwy. that water levels on the Boneparte River had receded enough to lift an evacuation order as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

“A ginormous THANK YOU to BC Wildfire personnel who came at literally a moment’s notice on Thursday night to help fortify the dyke and safeguard the park and its residents,” the village said in an update to residents.

“The water level in the river continues to decline slowly. We have been downgraded from Flood Warning to Flood Watch by the Province, but the river continues to run high and fast.”

All properties in the park remain under an evacuation alert, village officials added.

Three homes involved in the flooding have been deemed to be unlivable as they are now, according to the update.

The parts of the community south of the Trans-Canada Highway bridge also remains under a boil water advisory and Stage 4 water restrictions due to a leak detected in the village’s water mains last weekend.

Cache Creek originally issued evacuation orders for about 300 residents on May 9.

Most of the remainder of those properties were downgraded to evacuation alerts on Sunday and Monday.