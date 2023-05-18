SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order for east of Shiningbank Lake

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 8:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire risk remains high in Yellowhead County'
Wildfire risk remains high in Yellowhead County
With concerns the dry, hot weather could cause wildfires west of Edmonton to reignite in the coming days, Yellowhead County officials are asking residents to have an evacuation plan in place in case they have to flee for a third time. Slav Kornik has the details.
Yellowhead County, a region of Alberta that has been ravaged by wildfires already this season, expanded an evacuation order Thursday evening for the area east of Shiningbank Lake.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was sent out at around 5:30 p.m., advising of the evacuation order.

The evacuation zone is: north of Township Road 550, east of Highway 32, south of Township Road 570 east to Range Road 130, south to Township Road 561, and west of Range Road 120.

“Residents in this area need to evacuate,” the alert reads.

Evacuation zone, May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Evacuation zone, May 18, 2023. Alberta Emergency Alert

“There is a wildfire east of Shiningbank Lake.

“The established evacuation routes are: south on Range Road 130; south on Highway 32; west on Highway 748; or south on Highway 751.”

Evacuees can access a reception centre at the Holiday Inn in Edson at 4520 2 Avenue. Evacuees can register at the reception centre or call 1-833-334-4630.

Other parts of Shining Bank have already been evacuated due to out-of-control wildfire.

In an update on its Facebook page Thursday, Yellowhead County’s chief administrative officer said the Shining Bank fire expanded overnight.

“It shifted and hooked back to the west,” Luc Mercier said. “Since yesterday it’s travelled about five kilometres south, all in wooded area at this point, and west.

“We can’t predict what’s going to happen because of the winds,” he said. “It’s still out of control.

“Although things might look OK – I think there’s 50-some residences or structures that have been sprinklered or have different gels on them to protect them from fires — it’s still a dangerous zone and we cannot guarantee people’s safety.”

He said previously issued evacuation orders for the area would likely not be lifted until at least Sunday.

Click to play video: '‘This election is nothing but a distraction’: 1 Alberta mayor pushes to postpone vote amid wildfires'
‘This election is nothing but a distraction’: 1 Alberta mayor pushes to postpone vote amid wildfires

For a complete and up-to-date list of evacuation alerts and orders, visit Alberta Emergency Alerts online.

Shiningbank Lake is about 50 kilometres northeast of Edson and 80 kilometres southwest of Whitecourt.

Shining Bank compared to Shiningbank Lake. View image in full screen
Shining Bank compared to Shiningbank Lake. Google Earth
