Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order for Shining Bank Lake area in Yellowhead County

A wildfire in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton grew on Monday, prompting an evacuation order for a rural area halfway between Highway 16 and Whitecourt.

The evacuation area includes lands to either side of the McLeod River and is for everyone to the north of Township Road 550, east of Highway 32, south of Township Road 570 east to Range Road 130, south to Township Road 561, and west of Range Road 120.

Yellowhead County said all residents in this area need to evacuate as there is a wildfire east of Shining Bank Lake.

“If you do not follow an evacuation order, you need to have an exit plan in place for your safety,” the county posted on its Facebook page after issuing the alert.

“Due to worsening conditions, first responders may not be able to return for you. You are ignoring the order at your own risk. We strongly encourage you to leave for your safety.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Due to worsening conditions, first responders may not be able to return for you. You are ignoring the order at your own risk. We strongly encourage you to leave for your safety."

The established evacuation routes are: south on Range Road 130; south on Highway 32; west on Highway 748; or south on Highway 751.

A reception centre is being set up at the Holiday Inn in Edson at 4520 2 Ave. Evacuees can register at the Reception Centre or call 1-833-334-4630.

Everyone in the affected area is told to gather their pets, important documents, medication, food, water and supplies for at least three days.

The wildfire, EWF035, was detected on May 5 and is located three kilometres east of Shining Bank.

The out-of-control fire is estimated by Alberta Wildfire to be 5,951 hectares, as of Monday night. The fire is south of Township Road 570, west of Range Road 123, north of Township Road 560 and east of Shining Bank Lake.

Crews and heavy equipment are working to establish containment lines to prevent further spread into rural properties.

On Monday, groups of heavy equipment were working along the southeast side of the perimeter to create a fire break. Crews and helicopters were also extinguishing larger hotspots on the north boundary line as they flared up and created smoke.

A wind shift was expected sometime in the afternoon and firefighters expected growth on the south-southeast of the fire perimeter.

Crews from Yellowhead County, Woodlands County and the Whitecourt Fire Department are working to help protect homes, the province said, by installing sprinkler protection on houses in the immediate area of the fire and will continue to monitor the situation as it continues.

Woodlands County is also placing staff to monitor the fire after the sun goes down. Alberta Wildfire is assisting both the counties on on the fire.

The fire is part of the Deep Creek Complex that also includes that two fires which broke out two weeks ago near Entwistle and Evansburg.

The Deep Creek Complex has a total of 66 firefighters working alongside 30 pieces of heavy equipment on this complex. Additionally, eight helicopters are assisting the wildfire with assessments and performing bucket operations on the complex.

On Monday, provincial officials said the hot, windy and dry conditions in the forecast are creating a “perfect storm.”

“I don’t believe the worst is behind us,” said Christie Tucker, information unit manager at Alberta Wildfire.

Around 17,400 Albertans have been forced from their homes, with 26 of 90 active wildfires considered out of control.

There are around 2,500 people battling wildfires in Alberta, including about 300 soldiers.