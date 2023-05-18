Suspect fires gun during afternoon robbery at Markham mall: police

A suspect fired a gun during a robbery at a mall in Markham Thursday afternoon, police say.
York Regional Police said officers responded to a mall in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue at 3:15 p.m.
Police said the initial call was for a shooting but officers later found out a robbery had also occurred.
A suspect fired at least one shot during the incident, police said.
It’s not clear what, if anything, was stolen; York police’s Hold Up Unit is now investigating.
No injuries were reported. The mall was cleared afterward.
No arrests have been made.
