Crime

Suspect fires gun during afternoon robbery at Markham mall: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 7:09 pm
York Regional Police cruisers are seen at Pacific Mall in Markham, Ont., on Thursday. View image in full screen
York Regional Police cruisers are seen at Pacific Mall in Markham, Ont., on Thursday. Global News
A suspect fired a gun during a robbery at a mall in Markham Thursday afternoon, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a mall in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue at 3:15 p.m.

Police said the initial call was for a shooting but officers later found out a robbery had also occurred.

A suspect fired at least one shot during the incident, police said.

It’s not clear what, if anything, was stolen; York police’s Hold Up Unit is now investigating.

No injuries were reported. The mall was cleared afterward.

No arrests have been made.

