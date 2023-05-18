Suspect fires gun during afternoon robbery at Markham mall: police

See more sharing options

A suspect fired a gun during a robbery at a mall in Markham Thursday afternoon, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a mall in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue at 3:15 p.m.

Police said the initial call was for a shooting but officers later found out a robbery had also occurred.

A suspect fired at least one shot during the incident, police said.

It’s not clear what, if anything, was stolen; York police’s Hold Up Unit is now investigating.

No injuries were reported. The mall was cleared afterward.

No arrests have been made.

Officers are investigating after a robbery at a mall in Markham in the area of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road. Fortunately no one was injured. Any witnesses or anyone with info are urged to come forward. — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 18, 2023