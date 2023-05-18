SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays slugger Guerrero Jr. still nursing sore knee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 5:09 pm
TORONTO – Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees due to a sore right knee.

The first baseman was hurt on Tuesday night when he fielded a bunt. He’s considered day-to-day.

Guerrero was feeling better and has been doing running drills and batting cage work, Toronto manager John Schneider said in a pre-game media availability at Rogers Centre.

Third baseman Matt Chapman was slated to move up to Guerrero’s usual No. 3 position in the batting order. Brandon Belt was tabbed to play first base and bat seventh.

Guerrero, who’s batting .312 with seven homers and 26 RBIs, might be available to pinch-hit depending on how he’s feeling in the evening, Schneider added.

Relievers Mitch White (elbow) and Adam Cimber (rhomboid) were back with the team after spending time on rehab assignments with Triple-A Buffalo.

Both players will be checked out by training staff Thursday, Schneider said.

There was no word on when they might be activated from the injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

