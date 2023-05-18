Plaza Pointe-Claire beats the odds, celebrates 65 years

Send this page to someone via email

The Pointe-Claire Plaza was up for sale, but recently its owners decided to give it another shot as it’s about to celebrate 65 years.

While strip malls might be considered a dying breed in North America, the plaza is still full of life.

With brand new stores setting up, the mall is drawing new blood into the fold.

“I decided to move into this specific mall because I felt wanted … a certain family vibe,” said 19 year-old entrepreneur Arnaud Rakovich. He is the owner of Effectus Computers, soon to open at the mall.

It’s precisely that feeling of family that can be credited for the mall’s longevity.

Soon to be 95 years old, co-owner Kurt Scheunert answers all calls and never misses a day of work, seven days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m cheap,” Scheunert admitted with a laugh. “That was good when we started up because this mall was practically abandoned when we took it over.”

Scheunert and his partner bought the mall in 1976.

Since the mall was built in the 1950s, they’ve done repairs and even added a new wing.

The mall houses more than 70 shops, from mom and pop stores to cutting edge services; owners say there’s something for everyone.

“We have fantastic shoe stores, we have a new virtual reality store,” explained Dan Scheunert, Kurt’s son.

The plaza is a multi-generational meeting spot, for the really young and the young at heart.

“It’s just a friendly face walking, everybody greets you by name and they know what you want, what you’re looking for and if not, they’ll go out of their way to get it for you,” said Lily Hayduk.

It seems everyone we talk to has a memory here.

“I used to come here to the shop here, too, to buy Pokemon cards when I was little,” said Ludovic Funk, a student at a high school nearby.

Rakovich remembers visits with his family.

Story continues below advertisement

“My sisters have been coming here for ballet for multiple years. I had the experience, I love the actual enthusiasm of coming here. I used to come here with my grandparents.”

Both Rakovich and the Scheunerts say they will work towards building new memories for years to come.