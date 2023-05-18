Menu

Crime

B.C. teen murder trial unexpectedly delayed amid autopsy testimony

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:13 pm
Warning: Disturbing Content. An unexpected development Thursday in the trial of the man accused of killing a Burnaby teen in 2017. As Rumina Daya reports, the judge had to explain to the jury why the defendant, Ibrahim Ali, wasn't in court.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

The trial of a man accused of murdering a young teen in Burnaby, B.C., nearly six years ago came to an unexpected pause on Friday, as defence was to cross-examine the doctor who performed the girl’s autopsy.

Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali were set to complete their questioning of Dr. Jason Morin, a key witness, but the trial was halted because the accused was not well and the jury was sent home.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the case. The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Morin has previously testified that he is “certain” the girl died by strangulation.

As Crown’s witness, Morin told the jury the teen’s jean shorts and underwear were pulled down, with her underwear upside down, and her black t-shirt and sports bra pulled up.

Morin has also testified that semen was found inside the victim.

Prosecutors are looking to prove Ali fatally strangled the girl while sexually assaulting her, and say they’ll present evidence showing Ali’s DNA was found inside of her.

It was not immediately clear when Morin will be back on the stand for the completion of cross-examination.

On Wednesday the jury learned the three-month long trial, which was scheduled to conclude June 30th, will not finish before the fall.

— with files from Rumina Daya

