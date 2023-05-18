Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after failing to attend B.C. court date

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 4:57 pm
Cheng Huang was on 24-hour house arrested and did not show up to a B.C. court date in April 2023. Vancouver police are seeking public assistance locating him, but describe him as "armed and dangerous" with a history of violence. View image in full screen
Cheng Huang was on 24-hour house arrested and did not show up to a B.C. court date in April 2023. Vancouver police are seeking public assistance locating him, but describe him as "armed and dangerous" with a history of violence. Handout/Vancouver Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police are seeking public assistance finding an “armed and dangerous” man who breached his bail and failed to attend a B.C. court date last month.

Cheng Huang, 47, was on a 24-hour house arrest. Police describe him as an “alleged serial fraudster” with a history of violence.

In a Thursday news release, they confirmed Huan was wanted Canada-wide on multiple fraud, forgery, threats and firearms charges for offences allegedly committed in Vancouver and Richmond.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver man arrested for opening illegal drug store'
Vancouver man arrested for opening illegal drug store

Huang’s last court date was April 17 in Richmond Provincial Court. His next court date is May 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Huang is facing six counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of personation with intent to gain advantage, two counts of extortion, four counts of criminal harassment, two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering a forged document, and two counts of fraud related to computer service.

Trending Now

He is also facing five charges related to the illegal possession of, use of, or storage of firearms and ammunition.

The alleged offences took place in April, May, June, and July of 2019, and February 2020.

Anyone who sees Huang is asked to call police immediately.

He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he resides in Vancouver.

More on Crime
vancouver policeFraudArmed and DangerousBC wanted manBC wantedVancouver wanted manCheng Huangserial fraudster
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers