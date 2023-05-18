‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after failing to attend B.C. court date

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are seeking public assistance finding an “armed and dangerous” man who breached his bail and failed to attend a B.C. court date last month.

Cheng Huang, 47, was on a 24-hour house arrest. Police describe him as an “alleged serial fraudster” with a history of violence.

In a Thursday news release, they confirmed Huan was wanted Canada-wide on multiple fraud, forgery, threats and firearms charges for offences allegedly committed in Vancouver and Richmond.

2:02 Vancouver man arrested for opening illegal drug store

Huang’s last court date was April 17 in Richmond Provincial Court. His next court date is May 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Huang is facing six counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of personation with intent to gain advantage, two counts of extortion, four counts of criminal harassment, two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering a forged document, and two counts of fraud related to computer service.

He is also facing five charges related to the illegal possession of, use of, or storage of firearms and ammunition.

The alleged offences took place in April, May, June, and July of 2019, and February 2020.

Anyone who sees Huang is asked to call police immediately.

He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he resides in Vancouver.