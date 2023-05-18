Menu

Crime

Halifax man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of N.B. inmate

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 11:55 am
Atlantic Institution is a federal maximum-security facility located in Renous, N.B. seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. . View image in full screen
Atlantic Institution is a federal maximum-security facility located in Renous, N.B. seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A man from Halifax has been charged with second-degree murder after an inmate was killed at a prison in New Brunswick last fall.

Correctional Service Canada said in October 2022 that Richard King died while in custody at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., following a “serious assault.”

King, 49, had been serving an indeterminate sentence since June 2007 for second-degree murder.

In a release Thursday, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers responded to the facility on Oct. 6 around 5:20 p.m. There, they found King badly injured in his cell. He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

A 31-year-old was arrested that same day, the RCMP said.

Christian Enang Clyke was charged with murder on Monday. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Clyke had been previously convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Angela Hall, who was found shot in the hallway of a building on Primrose Street in Dartmouth on April 29, 2011.

