Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inmate dies after ‘serious assault’ at federal prison in New Brunswick

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 7' Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

An inmate has died after a “serious assault” while in custody at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., Correctional Service Canada said Friday.

In a release, Correctional Service Canada said Richard King died while in custody on Thursday. King was serving an indeterminate sentence since June 2007 for second-degree murder.

The release said the Blackville detachment of the RCMP, along with Correctional Service Canada, are investigating the incident. King’s next of kin was notified, it said.

“The CSC takes the death of an inmate very seriously,” it said. “At this time, no further information is available while the investigation is underway.”

Read more: Inmate death reported at Atlantic Institution in New Brunswick

King is the sixth inmate to die while incarcerated in New Brunswick this year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In May, Jason Barnaby-Gloade died in hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre.

In April, two inmates died: Dany Bernatchez at the Atlantic Institution and Jarrett Lorne Lunn at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre.

Read more: N.B. inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

In February, Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre inmate Wesley Robert Geneau was found unresponsive and transported to hospital where he later died.

And in late January, Skyler Sappier, a 28-year-old inmate at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, died while in custody. His family says he had COVID-19.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Correctional Service Canada tagInmate Death tagAtlantic Institution tagNew Brunswick inmate death tagprison assault tagRichard King tagatlantic institution death tagatlantic institution prison assault tagfederal prison assault tagRichard King killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers