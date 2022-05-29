Menu

Canada

N.B. inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 1:46 pm
An inmate at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre in New Brunswick has died. View image in full screen
An inmate at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre in New Brunswick has died. Google Street View

A coroner’s inquest has been launched after an inmate died at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre in New Brunswick on the weekend.

According to the province, Jason Barnaby-Gloade, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Family of N.B. inmate who died of COVID-19 speaks out - ‘He deserved more’

“Staff administered first aid and he was transported to the Campbellton Regional Hospital, where he was admitted. He was pronounced dead Saturday evening,” the province said in a news release.

Barnaby-Gloade was being held on remand at the time and had a court appearance scheduled for June 6.

His death is being investigated by RCMP and a coroner’s inquest will be held. Details about the inquest, the province said, will be released once all investigations have been concluded.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
