N.B. inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

A coroner’s inquest has been launched after an inmate died at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre in New Brunswick on the weekend.

According to the province, Jason Barnaby-Gloade, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday afternoon.

“Staff administered first aid and he was transported to the Campbellton Regional Hospital, where he was admitted. He was pronounced dead Saturday evening,” the province said in a news release.

Barnaby-Gloade was being held on remand at the time and had a court appearance scheduled for June 6.

His death is being investigated by RCMP and a coroner’s inquest will be held. Details about the inquest, the province said, will be released once all investigations have been concluded.

