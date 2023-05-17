Vernon Search and Rescue members unveil new headquarters

The ribbon has been cut, so now it’s official: the Vernon Search and Rescue headquarters are moving after long outgrowing their building on Aberdeen Road.

“Our last building we were wedged in there, we had to do Tetris to get equipment out that was in the back of the building and move six things in just the right way to get equipment out and to get out on a rescue or a search,” said search manager Mark Forsyth.

“So this amazing building with the pull-through bays and the ability to grab our equipment and go is going to save us time and help our subjects out.”

Regional District of the North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton says that the new building on Silver Star Road cost $3.6 million and was constructed so that the organization can continue to grow its services.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of classrooms and a second floor,” said Acton. “It’s not just a big steel building, it really is like an office building and a training centre.”

Not only does the new building mean that they have a safe space to store equipment, it also means that the VSAR members will be able to respond to call times faster.

“On a lake call, it will probably drop [the time] by half an hour at least which could be crucial,” said the president of Vernon Search and Rescue, Daniel Hoekstra.

So far, Vernon Search and Rescue teams have responded to 23 calls for help, says Forsyth, which he calls above average. That means the new building will be put to good use as they expect this will continue to be an above-average year for calls.