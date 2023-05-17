Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Vernon Search and Rescue members unveil new headquarters

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue moves into new building'
Vernon Search and Rescue moves into new building
Vernon Search and Rescue moves into new building
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The ribbon has been cut, so now it’s official: the Vernon Search and Rescue headquarters are moving after long outgrowing their building on Aberdeen Road.

“Our last building we were wedged in there, we had to do Tetris to get equipment out that was in the back of the building and move six things in just the right way to get equipment out and to get out on a rescue or a search,” said search manager Mark Forsyth.

“So this amazing building with the pull-through bays and the ability to grab our equipment and go is going to save us time and help our subjects out.”

Regional District of the North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton says that the new building on Silver Star Road cost $3.6 million and was constructed so that the organization can continue to grow its services.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of classrooms and a second floor,” said Acton. “It’s not just a big steel building, it really is like an office building and a training centre.”

Not only does the new building mean that they have a safe space to store equipment, it also means that the VSAR members will be able to respond to call times faster.

“On a lake call, it will probably drop [the time] by half an hour at least which could be crucial,” said the president of Vernon Search and Rescue, Daniel Hoekstra.

So far, Vernon Search and Rescue teams have responded to 23 calls for help, says Forsyth, which he calls above average. That means the new building will be put to good use as they expect this will continue to be an above-average year for calls.

Click to play video: 'Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake'
Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake
Related News
OkanaganSafetyNorth OkanaganSearch and RescueRDNOvernon search and rescueVSARNew BuildingRegional District Of The North Okanagan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers