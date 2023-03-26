Vernon Search and Rescue locates missing hikers and dog

Send this page to someone via email

Even though we are now into spring, Okanagan search and rescue teams aren’t slowing down.

The Vernon Search and Rescue Society (VSAR) was called out Saturday afternoon to locate two missing hikers, who had left at around 4 p.m. for a day hike.

Search and rescue responded with 22 members, including ground searchers on snowshoes and a four-member sled team.

Shortly after arriving on scene, VSAR learned that a third hiker and a dog were also missing.

View image in full screen VSAR rescued three missing hikers and a dog Saturday afternoon. Vernon Search and Rescue Society

Although the temperatures are warming up in the valley, members were dealing with continued winter conditions.

Due to the nature of the terrain and the distance members needed to hike in the snow, the team elected to bring in a helicopter for safety.

The goal was to scout out and transport rescuers to the area.

View image in full screen VSAR members called in a helicopter for extra assistance. Vernon Search and Rescue Society

VSAR members trudged through the mud to get to the snowy area and transported a few rescuers up the mountain.

Not long after, the helicopter team spotted some smoke and eventually the missing persons.

Searchers were able to access the hikers and their four-legged friend with snowmobiles, returning them to the staging area.

VSAR is reminding the public that even though lower elevations are experiencing spring conditions, it is still winter in the mountains.

The group says it’s important to plan your trip ahead, bring appropriate clothing and equipment as well as visit the Adventure Smart website before heading out.