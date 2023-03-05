Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snowmobiler rescued from Vernon, B.C. backcountry after 8 hours

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 3:15 pm
Vernon Search and Rescue brings lost snowmobiler to safety. View image in full screen
Vernon Search and Rescue brings lost snowmobiler to safety. Vernon Search and Rescue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A missing snowmobiler was brought to safety in the early hours Saturday morning after a close to eight-hour rescue.

Vernon Search and Rescue were tasked by the RCMP around 6 p.m. Friday to locate and rescue the missing snowmobiler, who became lost and stuck in the backcountry after separating from their party.

VSAR says the lost snowmobiler was able to activate their iPhone SOS and SPOT device to send out a location.

Due to the current winter conditions and severe avalanche risk, VSAR spent considerable time pre-planning a way to get to the individual safely.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan search and rescue teams dealing with high number of call-outs'
Okanagan search and rescue teams dealing with high number of call-outs

“Utilizing an avalanche safety officer, we looked at the terrain we may encounter, the risk of avalanche was considerable,” VSAR said in a social media post. “We spent more time planning a safe route into our lost sledder; then we created plans B and C.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A total of 16 VSAR members and two resource members from Hunters Range Snowmobile Association and Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association responded to the call.

The team reached the search area and then located the sledder through a safe route through the trees. On the way to the sledder, the team packed a trail to ensure a safe way back.

Click to play video: 'Ski hill safety amid avalanche advisories in B.C. Interior'
Ski hill safety amid avalanche advisories in B.C. Interior

After locating the sledder, the team travelled down the mountain and finished just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

VSAR credited the sledder for doing many things right. He had survival equipment, built a shelter in the form of a snow cave and was in the process of trying to start a fire when crews arrived.

Snowmobiler rescued from Vernon, B.C. backcountry after 8 hours - image View image in full screen
VSAR

“We would like to remind everyone that with the current conditions, it is important that we put in extra planning to ensure everyone comes home safely,” said VSAR. “The safety of our members is our top priority. This may mean that our response is delayed several hours or that we are only able to respond in daylight hours.”

Advertisement
North OkanaganSearch and Rescuevernon search and rescueWinter ConditionsAvalanche SeasonLost Snowmobilervernon backcountry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers