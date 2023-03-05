Snowmobiler rescued from Vernon, B.C. backcountry after 8 hours

Send this page to someone via email

A missing snowmobiler was brought to safety in the early hours Saturday morning after a close to eight-hour rescue.

Vernon Search and Rescue were tasked by the RCMP around 6 p.m. Friday to locate and rescue the missing snowmobiler, who became lost and stuck in the backcountry after separating from their party.

VSAR says the lost snowmobiler was able to activate their iPhone SOS and SPOT device to send out a location.

Due to the current winter conditions and severe avalanche risk, VSAR spent considerable time pre-planning a way to get to the individual safely.

2:28 Okanagan search and rescue teams dealing with high number of call-outs

“Utilizing an avalanche safety officer, we looked at the terrain we may encounter, the risk of avalanche was considerable,” VSAR said in a social media post. “We spent more time planning a safe route into our lost sledder; then we created plans B and C.”

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 16 VSAR members and two resource members from Hunters Range Snowmobile Association and Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association responded to the call.

The team reached the search area and then located the sledder through a safe route through the trees. On the way to the sledder, the team packed a trail to ensure a safe way back.

2:24 Ski hill safety amid avalanche advisories in B.C. Interior

After locating the sledder, the team travelled down the mountain and finished just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

VSAR credited the sledder for doing many things right. He had survival equipment, built a shelter in the form of a snow cave and was in the process of trying to start a fire when crews arrived.

View image in full screen VSAR

“We would like to remind everyone that with the current conditions, it is important that we put in extra planning to ensure everyone comes home safely,” said VSAR. “The safety of our members is our top priority. This may mean that our response is delayed several hours or that we are only able to respond in daylight hours.”