Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Vernon Search and Rescue heads to 3 rescues in 3 days

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 4:37 pm
Vernon Search and Rescue were called out to a snowmobile rescue on Sunday. View image in full screen
Vernon Search and Rescue were called out to a snowmobile rescue on Sunday. Courtesy: Vernon Search and Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sled team rescuers were busy in the North Okanagan this weekend, answering three calls in three days.

The last of the three calls Sunday night saw Vernon Search and Rescue called in by Mounties to rescue a group of snowmobilers that had become stuck in a drainage in the Tsuius Creek area west of Mabel Lake.

The group activated their satellite communicator to call for help.

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster'
Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster

“(Our) sled team, with help from members of Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association, located and rescued the group,” a representative from the search and rescue group said in a press release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Our subjects were cold and wet but otherwise uninjured.”

Members of the rescue group recommended that those who head out have a satellite communicator, and time is taken to learn all the features.

“When we respond to calls for help from these devices our job is easier, faster and has a higher probability of a positive outcome,” they said.

“Satellite signals can at times be blocked in steep terrain, once you find a secure signal stay in that location. Subject and rescuer safety is enhanced by staying in one place.”

VernonNorth OkanaganRescueMountiesvernon search and rescueMabel Lakemabel lake snowmobile association
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers