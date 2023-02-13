Vernon Search and Rescue heads to 3 rescues in 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Sled team rescuers were busy in the North Okanagan this weekend, answering three calls in three days.

The last of the three calls Sunday night saw Vernon Search and Rescue called in by Mounties to rescue a group of snowmobilers that had become stuck in a drainage in the Tsuius Creek area west of Mabel Lake.

The group activated their satellite communicator to call for help.

“(Our) sled team, with help from members of Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association, located and rescued the group,” a representative from the search and rescue group said in a press release.

“Our subjects were cold and wet but otherwise uninjured.”

Members of the rescue group recommended that those who head out have a satellite communicator, and time is taken to learn all the features.

“When we respond to calls for help from these devices our job is easier, faster and has a higher probability of a positive outcome,” they said.

“Satellite signals can at times be blocked in steep terrain, once you find a secure signal stay in that location. Subject and rescuer safety is enhanced by staying in one place.”