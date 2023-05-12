Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 stranded on flooded road rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 3:12 pm
Some of the steep terrain Vernon Search and Rescue crews had to navigate in rescuing two people stranded on Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Some of the steep terrain Vernon Search and Rescue crews had to navigate in rescuing two people stranded on Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road on Thursday evening. Vernon Search and Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vernon Search and Rescue came to the aid of two people stranded by flooding damage in B.C.,  Thursday evening.

The call for help came around 5 p.m., with search and rescue saying the two were stuck on Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road, unable to get out because the road was damaged from recent flooding.

Click to play video: 'Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake'
Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake

“Our crews responded to the area and teams on ATVs were deployed,” said VSAR. “The subjects were located quickly but were separated from our team by the swiftly moving creek.”

Story continues below advertisement

A crew was sent out to find a safe route across the creek, which they did, though it involved journeying through steep terrain.

The two were then taken into town, with the team wrapping up the day’s work at 1:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan Search and Rescue hosts rope rescue program'
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue hosts rope rescue program

“Due to the rapid melt of the snowpack, many creeks are very high at the moment and this is impacting access to backcountry areas,” said Vernon Search and Rescue.

Trending Now

“Please assess roads and trails carefully and ensure that you have a safe route to retreat if needed.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Please assess roads and trails carefully and ensure that you have a safe route to retreat if needed."

VSAR added that outdoor enthusiasts must also ensure their gear is in good condition and is suitable for their planned adventure.

Click to play video: 'BC Search and Rescue dog seasonal training'
BC Search and Rescue dog seasonal training
OkanaganFloodingVernonNorth Okanaganvernon search and rescueVSARB.C. floodOkanagan Search And RescueWhiteman Creek Forest Service Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers