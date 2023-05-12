2 stranded on flooded road rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Search and Rescue came to the aid of two people stranded by flooding damage in B.C., Thursday evening.

The call for help came around 5 p.m., with search and rescue saying the two were stuck on Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road, unable to get out because the road was damaged from recent flooding.

1:27 Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake

“Our crews responded to the area and teams on ATVs were deployed,” said VSAR. “The subjects were located quickly but were separated from our team by the swiftly moving creek.”

Story continues below advertisement

A crew was sent out to find a safe route across the creek, which they did, though it involved journeying through steep terrain.

The two were then taken into town, with the team wrapping up the day’s work at 1:30 a.m.

2:19 Central Okanagan Search and Rescue hosts rope rescue program

“Due to the rapid melt of the snowpack, many creeks are very high at the moment and this is impacting access to backcountry areas,” said Vernon Search and Rescue.

“Please assess roads and trails carefully and ensure that you have a safe route to retreat if needed.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Please assess roads and trails carefully and ensure that you have a safe route to retreat if needed."

VSAR added that outdoor enthusiasts must also ensure their gear is in good condition and is suitable for their planned adventure.