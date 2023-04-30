Menu

Canada

Vernon Search and Rescue makes first boat rescue of the season

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 12:56 pm
Vernon Search and Rescue first boat task of the season. View image in full screen
Vernon Search and Rescue first boat task of the season.
With spring in full bloom, boating season is getting underway and the Vernon Search and Rescue team was tasked with its first boat rescue of the season.

Saturday evening, VSAR responded to a vessel in distress on Okanagan Lake with a single-boat crew.

According to VSAR, the passengers were located quickly after their boat had mechanical issues and was unable to operate.

The passengers were transferred to the search boat and crews attached a tow line connecting the two vessels. After a calm ride back to shore, the ground team assisted in docking the immobile boat.

“This was our first boat task of the year and we could not have asked for a more perfect scenario or for nicer subjects,” VSAR said in a statement.

 

OkanaganSearch and Rescuevernon search and rescueboat rescueboating seasonvernon north okanaganokanagan boating season
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

