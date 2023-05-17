Manitoba to flip crime property into family homes

Send this page to someone via email

Six houses once used for crime in Winnipeg will soon be affordable homes instead.

The province announced Wednesday it will donate homes seized through its Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to be converted into housing in the Point Douglas neighbourhood.

The buildings were seized as a result of their alleged use to “support illicit drug activity and crime” in the area, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a press release.

“(The buildings) will soon benefit the neighbourhood by being donated and converted into needed housing for families while contributing to community renewal,” Goertzen said in the release.

The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund involves the seizing and liquidation of any property used to facilitate criminal activity, including homes and vehicles, which is then dispersed to law enforcement agencies in the province, community organizations, youth programs or used to support victims of crime.

Non-profit and Indigenous organizations will be eligible to submit proposals to the province to flip the properties. Until one is chosen, Manitoba Housing will manage the properties.

The successful proposal can opt to demolish and rebuild the properties should they wish, the release states.

To be eligible for affordable housing in the province, an applicant must have a household income of no more than $84,600.

Since its inception in 2009, the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund has distributed assets amounting to more than $26 million.