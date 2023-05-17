Prince Edward County group pushing for rehabilitation of County Road 49

Send this page to someone via email

You don’t have to look far to find someone in Prince Edward County who will tell you what they think of the current condition of County Road 49.

“County Road 49 is a terrible road,” said Bonnie Edwards, a Prince Edward County resident.

“Well, it’s in pretty bad shape and it’s been that way for years,” said Larry Grosse, also a resident.

County Road 49 is one of the most-used entrances to Prince Edward County, connecting the county to the mainland via the Quinte Skyway Bridge.

Over the past 60 years, the road has take quite a beating, leaving long stretches of it looking like a mosaic of patch jobs from years past.

During 2023 budget deliberations, Mayor Steve Ferguson and a few councillors decided enough is enough, and formed the County Road 49 Working Group in order to push the provincial and federal governments to help fund a restoration.

“We have, in the past, gone directly to the minister and ministries to talk about the rehabilitation of the road and the funding necessary to do it, but that has not worked,” said Ferguson.

After commissioning various studies in recent years, the county has determined the rough cost to rehabilitate the nearly-20 kilometre route would be no small feat, coming in around $30 million.

The working group is seeking an equal cost-sharing agreement between them, the province, and the federal government, and said they’re focused on rallying local support to help push the upper levels of government to pitch in, and the support is out there.

“I drive it almost every day and, the pot holes and everything. It is hard on our vehicles and I just hope one day it will get fixed,” said Susan Moore, also a resident of the county.

F0r now, the working group will continue trying to drum up local support, while finding people who may be willing to contribute to what would be the municipality’s share of the work.

“We may be small, but I think we’re mighty, when we’re all united,” said Coun. Phil St-Jean, who represents Picton Ward.