Person hit, killed by car in Oak Bay

One person has been killed after being hit by a car in Oak Bay on Vancouver Island Wednesday morning.

Oak Bay police confirmed in a tweet that officers were on the scene of a crash on Monterey Avenue, near the Oak Bay Fire Department and police department.

The road has been closed to all traffic between Cranmore Street and Oak Bay Avenue and was expected to remain that way for several hours.

Witnesses to the crash told Global News the victim was a municipal worker who was hit by a speeding car, which then crashed into a tree.

Police have not confirmed those details at this time.

More to come…