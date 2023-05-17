Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Person hit, killed by car in Oak Bay

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 3:09 pm
Oak Bay police say a person has been killed in a crash Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Oak Bay police say a person has been killed in a crash Wednesday morning. Global News
One person has been killed after being hit by a car in Oak Bay on Vancouver Island Wednesday morning.

Oak Bay police confirmed in a tweet that officers were on the scene of a crash on Monterey Avenue, near the Oak Bay Fire Department and police department.

The road has been closed to all traffic between Cranmore Street and Oak Bay Avenue and was expected to remain that way for several hours.

Witnesses to the crash told Global News the victim was a municipal worker who was hit by a speeding car, which then crashed into a tree.

Police have not confirmed those details at this time.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigate fatal collision involving a motorcycle'
Surrey RCMP investigate fatal collision involving a motorcycle

More to come…

