Evacuation alert rescinded for Fort St. John as winds blow fires away from city

An evacuation alert impacting more than 20,000 people in Fort St. John has been rescinded, with a change in wind direction pushing two out-of-control wildfires out of the danger zone.

Residents of the northeastern B.C. city can now return home and “safely resume everyday activities,” the municipality tweeted Wednesday morning.

Firefighters battled both the Stoddart Creek and smaller Red Creek blazes overnight. According to BC Wildfire Service information officer Hannah Swift, the former is now estimated to be 215 square kilometres in size, down from the earlier estimate of 235 square kilometres on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said winds in the area have shifted from northerly to a more easterly direction. On Monday, wind gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour had pushed smoke plumes into Fort St. John and flames toward the city, triggering the alert for residents to be ready to leave.

Swift said crews were able to conduct a controlled burn to remove just under one square kilometre of “unburned fuel” in the path of the fires that could have forced the closure of Highway 97 north of the city. Firefighters are watching the forecast closely for another stretch of hotter conditions, with potentially problematic winds from the north or southeast, expected to arrive as soon as late Wednesday, she added.

The District of Taylor, southeast of Fort St. John, also rescinded its evacuation alert Wednesday.

The Peace River Regional District, meanwhile, has reduced its evacuation order area for the Stoddart and Red Creek wildfires, downgrading orders to alerts in the communities of North Pine, Pineview, and northern sections of Charlie Lake above Highway 29 and 246 Road. Rose Prairie, Montney, Buick, Coffee Creek, Prespatou, Altona, Peejay, Osborn, Nig Creek, and Murdale all remain under evacuation orders.

Upwards of 300 firefighters have been deployed to the Peace Region, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

As of Wednesday, there were 60 active wildfires in B.C., 11 of which were out of control, and four of which were classified as “wildfires of note,” meaning they poses a potential threat to public safety.

In Ottawa, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the federal government is asking international partners for assistance battling wildfires in Alberta, where 91 wildfires are burning, 15 of which are out of control. Normally, the provinces would ask each other for help, but Blair noted that firefighters in B.C., Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories have their hands full.

“The United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand — we’ve gone and helped them in the past and in this case, we’re asking them to come and help us,” he told reporters.

— with files from The Canadian Press