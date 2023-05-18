Okanagan weather: Mixed bag for May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The week of heat continues in the Okanagan, with Thursday’s forecast featuring not only highs in the upper 20s or low 30s but also a risk of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wildfire smoke will also linger throughout the valley on Thursday before filtering out on Friday.

Once the risk of thunderstorms subsides late Thursday, temperatures should fall to the low teens overnight.

Friday’s forecast will feature a mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching the low 30s to finish the workweek.

3:57 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 17

The May long weekend will start on a hot and stormy note, with Saturday seeing a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures hit the mid-to-upper 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

For Sunday, a cooldown will kick in, along with a mix of sun and cloud as daytime highs get knocked down to the mid-20s.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the 20s on Victoria Day Monday, as showers linger, along with a chance of storms, before a mix of sun and cloud returns into next week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.