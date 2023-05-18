Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Mixed bag for May long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 3:18 pm
The long weekend kicks off with a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday. View image in full screen
The long weekend kicks off with a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The week of heat continues in the Okanagan, with Thursday’s forecast featuring not only highs in the upper 20s or low 30s but also a risk of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wildfire smoke will also linger throughout the valley on Thursday before filtering out on Friday.

Once the risk of thunderstorms subsides late Thursday, temperatures should fall to the low teens overnight.

Friday’s forecast will feature a mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching the low 30s to finish the workweek.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 17'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 17

The May long weekend will start on a hot and stormy note, with Saturday seeing a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures hit the mid-to-upper 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

For Sunday, a cooldown will kick in, along with a mix of sun and cloud as daytime highs get knocked down to the mid-20s.

Trending Now

Temperatures will struggle to reach the 20s on Victoria Day Monday, as showers linger, along with a chance of storms, before a mix of sun and cloud returns into next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
KelownaVernonBC weatherpentictonSalmon Armosoyoosokanagan weatherHot Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherThunderstormsOsoyoos Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers