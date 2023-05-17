Suspect facing 29 charges after Canmore armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is facing 29 charges after an armed robbery at a Canmore, Alta., grocery store just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP say staff at the store reported to police that there were two suspects shoplifting. When staff approached the suspects, one of them pulled a gun and threatened the employee.

The two suspects then fled the scene.

Two people were arrested on Monday.

Jesse James Gunn, 34, has been charged with 29 total offences, including two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of careless use of a firearm and five counts of breach of release order conditions.

After a release hearing, Gunn was returned to custody until their next court date. They are expected to appear in court on May 24.

The second person arrested was not charged.