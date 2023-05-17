Markham badminton coach charged after youth sexually assaulted, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Markham badminton coach has been charged after a youth was sexually assaulted, police say.

York Regional Police said an investigation was launched on May 11 after officers received information about a sexual assault.

Police said officers learned that a victim had been sexually assaulted by an individual this month, noting that the accused is a badminton coach in the Markham area.

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward,” police said.

Markham resident Oscar Ho Yin Yin Yuen, 29, was arrested on May 12 and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.