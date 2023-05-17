Menu

Environment

Smokey skies affecting air quality in central, northeastern B.C. for next 2 days

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 11:33 am
Forecast calls for worsening air quality
WATCH: A shift in wind helped fire crews battle the wildfire burning in northern B.C., but their are warnings of smoky conditions and poor air quality approaching the Lower mainland.
A special air quality advisory has been issued for a large area of B.C.’s Interior due to wildfire smoke.

Officials say that smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduce visibility for the next 24 to 48 hours.

B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16

“Smoke is widespread through central B.C. and extending into southeastern B.C. along the Rocky Mountains,” Environment Canada staff said in the alert.

“Haze and smoke conditions will be variable within these regions. Conditions are expected to worsen later in the day and in the overnight period.”

Wildfire smoke can cause health issues for many people, including those with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant and those who work outdoors. All are at high risk of experiencing health effects.

Officials are encouraging people to monitor their breathing – if breathing becomes uncomfortable, they should reduce their activity level, get to an indoor space with filtered air or contact a local health-care provider.

Some smoke will also make its way to the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan.

“Wildfire smoke has advanced southwards overnight through the Central Interior, Cariboo, Thomspon/Okanagan regions, and a thin layer of smoke now sits over the Lower Mainland,” Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Several wildfires burning in B.C. put residents on alert

According to the B.C. government’s air quality data map, regions in central B.C. such as Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake areas are around level 10 — the highest risk level for air quality.

According to Environment Canada, poor air quality can cause mild irritation and discomfort but the symptoms usually disappear when the smoke clears. People are encouraged to drink lots of water to help their bodies cope with the smoke.

The air quality statement was issued by Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Currently, there are more than 60 fires are burning across B.C.

The fires of note are primarily in the northeast where 50-thousand hectares of land have been scorched; that is five times more than a typical year, according to wildfire officials.

The Stoddart Creek and Red Creek fires are burning out of control near Fort St. John. North of that, the Donnie Creek fire is out of control as well.

Officials said this early and significant start to the fire season in the north will likely intensify and spread to more southern parts of the province as the temperature remains above normal.

The risk is great enough that a province-wide open burning ban will be imposed on Thursday, and a campfire ban will be applied to the Prince George region.

Record temperatures accelerate spring snow melt

— with files from Aaron McArthur

