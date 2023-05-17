Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’'
Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’
Calgary’s police chief spoke to the media not from police headquarters like he usually does but from the scene of a shooting in the northwest. As Elissa Carpenter reports, the chief made a point of saying he’s had enough. – Apr 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple gunshots were fired in a shooting in Calgary early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called shortly after 4 a.m. in response to multiple gunshots being fired in southeast Calgary. A man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds but is currently in hospital in stable condition.

Police have closed down 36 Street to northbound traffic at 17 Avenue and 17 Avenue westbound at 38 Street. The roads will likely be closed for a few hours as an investigation is underway.

Police say this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Trending Now

There is no suspect in custody, but police are looking for witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage.

If you have any footage or saw something happen in the area around this time, you are asked to contact the Calgary police at (403) 266-1234.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceAlberta crimeCalgary Shootingroad closureAlberta shootingSoutheast CalgaryCalgary Police ServicesCalgary road closureCalgary Morningtargeted crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers