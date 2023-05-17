Man shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple gunshots were fired in a shooting in Calgary early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called shortly after 4 a.m. in response to multiple gunshots being fired in southeast Calgary. A man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds but is currently in hospital in stable condition.

Police have closed down 36 Street to northbound traffic at 17 Avenue and 17 Avenue westbound at 38 Street. The roads will likely be closed for a few hours as an investigation is underway.

Police say this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the public.

There is no suspect in custody, but police are looking for witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage.

If you have any footage or saw something happen in the area around this time, you are asked to contact the Calgary police at (403) 266-1234.