1 in hospital in critical condition after shooting at St. Thomas residence

A 24-year-old is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 39-year-old is in custody following a shooting at a residence on Talbot Street, east of St. George Street, in St. Thomas, Ont., police say.

Officers were called to a “disturbance” at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived, but was quickly found on Hiawatha Street and arrested.

According to police, the suspect was in possession of a loaded firearm at the time.

The investigation is in its early stages and police have not provided any information about charges or about how the victim and suspect know each other, but police did say “there is no risk to public safety.”