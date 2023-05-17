Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 in hospital in critical condition after shooting at St. Thomas residence

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:37 am
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 39-year-old is in custody following a shooting at a residence on Talbot Street, east of St. George Street, in St. Thomas, Ont., police say.

Officers were called to a “disturbance” at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived, but was quickly found on Hiawatha Street and arrested.

Trending Now

According to police, the suspect was in possession of a loaded firearm at the time.

The investigation is in its early stages and police have not provided any information about charges or about how the victim and suspect know each other, but police did say “there is no risk to public safety.”

Advertisement
More on Crime
St. ThomasSt. Thomas Policecritical injuries shooting st. thomaslondon area shootingshooting in st. thomasst. thomas ontario shootingst. thomas shooting talbot street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers