St. Thomas, Ont. police investigate shooting

St. Thomas, Ont., police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials announced officers were in the area of Palm Street for an investigation and asked the public to avoid the area.
Half an hour later, police confirmed a shooting took place. Officials believed it was targeted with no risk to the public.
Around 11:30 a.m., police said the area had reopened.
Police did not say whether anyone was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
