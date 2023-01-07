Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Thomas, Ont. police investigate shooting

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 7, 2023 2:59 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

St. Thomas, Ont., police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials announced officers were in the area of Palm Street for an investigation and asked the public to avoid the area.

Half an hour later, police confirmed a shooting took place. Officials believed it was targeted with no risk to the public.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont. police officer facing assault charge following arrest: SIU

Read next: Global crime rings are ‘targetting’ Canada as auto thefts rise, officials say

Around 11:30 a.m., police said the area had reopened.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '4 deaths among rash of violence crimes over New Years weekend in Edmonton'
4 deaths among rash of violence crimes over New Years weekend in Edmonton
PoliceShootingInvestigationSt. ThomasSt. Thomas PoliceShooting InvestigationShooting St. Thomas police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers