St. Thomas, Ont. police investigate shooting

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

St. Thomas, Ont., police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials announced officers were in the area of Palm Street for an investigation and asked the public to avoid the area.

Half an hour later, police confirmed a shooting took place. Officials believed it was targeted with no risk to the public.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said the area had reopened.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.