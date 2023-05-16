Five arrested after stolen property, drugs discovered in RM of Lac Du Bonnet

RCMP have arrested five people after stolen property and drugs were found at a property in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.
Police executed a search warrant on Sunday and found a stolen utility trailer, siding valued at more than $10,000, 28 grams of meth, several grams of fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Four people from the RM of Lac du Bonnet were arrested: A 62-year-old woman, 36-year-old Nevin Doll, 34-year-old Michelle Leblanc and 44-year-old David Wagner while 36-year-old Bradley Lent from Selkirk was also arrested.
