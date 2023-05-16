Five arrested after stolen property, drugs discovered in RM of Lac Du Bonnet

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have arrested five people after stolen property and drugs were found at a property in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.

Police executed a search warrant on Sunday and found a stolen utility trailer, siding valued at more than $10,000, 28 grams of meth, several grams of fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Four people from the RM of Lac du Bonnet were arrested: A 62-year-old woman, 36-year-old Nevin Doll, 34-year-old Michelle Leblanc and 44-year-old David Wagner while 36-year-old Bradley Lent from Selkirk was also arrested.