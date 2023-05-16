Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Montreal fire department placed moratorium on specific fire inspections

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 7:57 pm
A press conference with Montreal's Fire Department takes place Tuesday May 16th, 2023. View image in full screen
A press conference with Montreal's Fire Department takes place Tuesday May 16th, 2023. Robert MacGregor / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of Montreal’s fire department, Richard Liebmann, was on the hot seat Tuesday afternoon, forced to respond to questions surrounding a moratorium on fire inspections and whether or not it played a role in the deadly fire in Old Montreal back in March.

The Globe and Mail found through a memorandum that the policy was implemented in 2018 and had prevented a review of the building’s safety, years prior to the fire.

Liebmann said that inspections were still happening but admitted they suspended specific aspects related to escape routes and alarm systems.

“The moratorium that we put in place was on the way that we do the expertise on complex dossiers of inspections of evacuation routes and some aspects of the judicial process – that was suspended,” said Liebmann. “Many things are simple to do, they’re corrected immediately or within the following ways but elements that touch the building code, the construction code are much more complex and we’re trying to find a better way to do things, because the old way was not working properly which is why it was suspended.”

Story continues below advertisement

Liebmann says they were having trouble forcing owners into compliance, and were continually losing court cases.

“We’re finding better ways to do things in order to make sure we run things through a process that allows the return to conformity and the safety of the building rather than sending the dossier to the courts and letting it stay there and linger a long time, and ultimately losing the cases,” Liebmann explained.

Click to play video: 'Montreal city hall opposition wants public inquiry into fatal fire in Old Montreal'
Montreal city hall opposition wants public inquiry into fatal fire in Old Montreal

The moratorium came to light following a tragic fire in old Montreal that killed seven people and injured nine.

Trending Now

It was reported that the building had several issues and wasn’t complying with fire safety rules.

Liebmann said he couldn’t comment on the specific building citing ongoing investigations, but explained that the incident accelerated actions geared towards lifting the moratorium.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re in the process of putting procedures in place in order to completely lift the moratorium, but there’s no specific date,” Liebmann said.

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante said on Twitter that the city has asked the controller general to accompany the fire department to clarify the situation.

“The fire in Old Montreal is a true tragedy. We have to do absolutely everything in order to shed light on the situation,” she wrote.

She also points to the ongoing coroner investigation into the fire, adding it will help evaluate current procedures.

As for the municipal opposition, Ensemble Montréal leader Aref Salem told Global News Liebmann’s answers left them with more questions and they will continue to push for clarity.

More on Canada
Montreal Fire DepartmentMontreal firesMontreal City HallEnsemble MontrealOld Montreal fireFire InspectionsFire inspection moratorium Montreal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers