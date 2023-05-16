Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video captures suspected impaired driver pulled from smoking Markham, Ont. car

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 6:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Residents of quiet Markham, Ont. neighbourhood in shock after suspected drunk driver'
Residents of quiet Markham, Ont. neighbourhood in shock after suspected drunk driver
WATCH ABOVE: Witnesses describe seeing a suspected drunk driver on Sunday night in Markham, Ont. Catherine McDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was just after 9 p.m. on Mother’s Day night when residents of a quiet Markham, Ont., street heard a bang.

When they went outside, they saw a black SUV with smoke coming from it, its wheels still spinning.

In two separate surveillance videos obtained by Global News, an SUV can be seen slowly travelling westbound down Winston Castle Drive before it comes to a rest against the southbound curb. Moments later, it appears to strike a tree that is surrounded by pavestone and thick smoke can be seen.

Janet Geng, who lives just a few doors down from where the SUV came to a rest, described hearing a loud noise, before getting dressed and going outside to investigate.

“I see a car like a barbeque, like lots of smoke, smells like tire burning,” said Geng who watched as first responders dragged a man out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release Monday, York Regional Police said a male driver was found unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle with the engine revving.

The vehicle had extensive damage and the driver was taken into custody and brought to hospital where “he blew significantly over the limit.”

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for a fail to remain collision about 30 minutes earlier.

More on Crime

Police said around 8:35 p.m., they were called regarding a child who had been injured after a vehicle drove onto a school playground on Beckett Avenue, striking them.

“The suspect left the scene, driving around the property at a high rate of speed without making any attempt to stop, exchange information or help,” police said.

Trending Now

Allen Song told Global News he was walking his dog in the area of Beckett Farm Public School around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, when he saw a Mitshibushi SUV driving erratically near the school.

“I think he hit maybe a couple of things there. We were pretty sure the girl got out of the way. We don’t think she was seriously hurt; obviously some mental trauma is going to be life-lasting,” Song said.

He added a number of drivers tried to flag down the suspect vehicle and were honking their horns.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have charged 45-year-old Gffrizio Murriel of Toronto with failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation and impaired operation – 80 plus.

Murriel’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for a week. He will appear in a Newmarket court on June 8th.

CrimeHit and RunMarkhamYRPFail to RemainCrime.York RegionGffrizio Murrielchild struck markhamhit and run child struck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers